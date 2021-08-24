ATLANTIC – Two Atlantic City Council members, Pat McCurdy and Grace Garrett, have filed their paperwork to officially run for Atlantic Mayor, according to Cass County Deputy Auditor Sheri Karns.
McCurdy announced at the end of May that would be running for mayor, and he currently holds the Third Ward Seat on the council. He previously worked in the agriculture industry, but after retiring, shifted focus to help with housing and economic development for Atlantic.
Garrett announced during a council meeting at the end of July that she would be running for mayor, and has been serving as the at-large council member. Garrett moved to Atlantic in 2017, and said she originally ran to be part of city government because she wanted to help maintain and improve Atlantic’s value for now and in the future.
Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones announced in May that he would not be running again after serving on the city council and as mayor for a total of 24 years.
Monday is the first day that candidates for city seats and school board seats could file to officially run, and the last day is Sept. 16. The paperwork includes a nomination petition, and candidates have to get a certain amount of signatures on the petition. Twenty-two signatures are needed to run for Atlantic Mayor.