New Pork Queen Ceremony Set For March 14

CASS COUNTY – A new Cass County Pork Queen will be selected on Sunday, March 14 during a ceremony at the Anita Community Center.
The contest is offered by the Cass County Pork Producers group, which recently reformed in 2019. The group had been inactive for several years, but some area producers wanted to get the group started again. A meeting to gauge interest was held, and it was popular enough that officers were elected during the meeting. Mariah Murphy, who was elected president of the group, said one goal was to reinstate the queen contest.
Originally, the queen contest ceremony was going to be held in February, but was postponed as two contestants participating had to be quarantined.
The last time a Cass County Pork Queen was chosen was back in 2006, and sisters Chelsea and Laci Swanson were chosen to be Cass County Pork Royalty. Chelsea, who was the 2005 Cass County Pork Princess, was crowned 2006 Cass County Pork Queen, and sister Laci was chosen as 2006 Cass County Pork Queen.