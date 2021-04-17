Camping Rates Increased at Lake Anita State Park

ANITA – Camping fees at Lake Anita have increased slightly this year after the legislature passed a law allowing local DNR officials to set the fees.
Parks Bureau Chief Todd Coffelt told Radio Iowa last week that local DNR officials will consider what the fees will be each year in their annual report to the legislature.
“The law didn’t say raise all the prices. The law said we’ll give you the tools to make the decision that is necessary,” Coffelt says. “So on an annual basis we will be comparing these and we’ll be coming back with plans every year as we report to the legislature. We are going to see how the response is.”
Lake Anita Park Manager Josh Peach said any change is usually based on the popularity of the park.
“We’re typically in the top five, six or seven busiest state parks in the state of Iowa,” Peach said, meaning the increase in fees ranges from 1.0 to 1.3%. The increase was implemented in January.
The park offers peak season and off season rates. Peak season rates begin in May and continue through the summer.
Last year, a full hook up in peak season cost $19, and a site with electrical cost $16. A non-electrical site was $11. In the off season, a full hook up cost $14, and a site with electrical cost $11. A non-electrical site was $6.
With the increase this year, peak season costs for a full hook up are $26, and an electrical site costs $20. A non electrical site costs $14. The off season rates start with $18 for a full hook up, $12 for an electrical site and $6 for a non electrical is $6. Four sites that have electricity and water previously cost the same as an electrical site, but now cost $15.
Peach said the only complaints he’s heard have been second or third hand, but he has heard that many people are indifferent about the change.
“I’ve heard from a few people that are pretty much indifferent,” he said. “That’s what it costs to camp — that’s what they’re going to pay.”
Coffelt told Radio Iowa the fees haven’t increased in 21 years, and the increase can be beneficial because the money will support the park.
“We haven’t raised them for 21 years. This is going to allow us to do things to care for the resources that we haven’t been able to do because they weren’t a high enough priority,” he said. “And we are really going to take a look at how the public is using them. Options could be more staff, options could be improvements. We’ll have to take a look at that. We are just getting started.”