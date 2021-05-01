ATLANTIC – COVID Vaccine appointments are still available in Cass County, but since the majority of people wanting vaccines have already received them, they will now take place at the public health office or from local pharmacies and not in clinics with large groups as previously done.
Cass County Public Health Director Beth Olsen said Friday public health officials are still offering a clinic for those receiving the second dose of Moderna vaccine, and appointments can still be made, but instead of a clinic, people who want the vaccine will either get it at the public health office or at the local Hy-Vee pharmacy.
People 16 years or older can make an appointment to get to the Pfizer vaccine at Hy-Vee pharmacies by logging onto hyvee.com/covidvaccine. Those who are 18 and older are eligible for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and individuals can call public health at 712-250-8008 to make an appointment. Olsen said the county has about 200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which was shipped before concerns surfaced that resulted in the vaccine being temporarily pulled. Officials from the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration have recommended using the vaccine again, saying the benefits outweigh the risks.
Olsen said closing the clinic was due in part to people getting vaccinated right away.
“If people wanted a vaccine, they were in line a long time ago and have gotten theirs or are in the process of getting it and waiting on that second dose now,” Olsen said. “We’re (to the point that people) may think, ‘COVID won’t affect me that much if I do get it, so what’s the big deal (about getting vaccinated)?’”
However, she and other county officials still urge people to get vaccinated with summer coming up and the celebrations cancelled last year are back on the schedule.
“Everything that people didn’t get to celebrate last year is probably going to happen this summer now, and one of the best things that people can do (if they are eligible to is) receive a vaccine,especially if you are going out and about and going to these events,” she said.
When the clinics were held, Olsen said, they went really well.
“People were just really impressed by how efficiently the clinic was run and the cooperation and collaboration that took place to make all that happen,” she said. “ We heard time and time again how grateful people were. In the national media — you saw people waiting in line for hours and hours, and I think that’s what people’s perception was, and then they came and they were in and out. They went really well.”
In Cass County, a total of 8,600 doses have been administered. Approximately 3,937 people have had two doses, and 588 have had one of two doses. There have also been 143 single dose vaccines given.