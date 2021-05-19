CASS COUNTY – The process to hire a new Cass County Assessor has just started, according to Cass County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Baier, and the process could take at least a month to complete.
The Cass County Conference Board is in charge of filling the position after receiving a recommendation from the examining board which will begin the process as soon as the current Assessor Brenda Nelson officially submits her letter of resignation.
Nelson announced she was taking a job with the city of Ames Wednesday night, and her last day would be May 26. Until the position is filled, Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman will take over as assessor.
The Cass County Conference Board is made up of members of the Cass County Board of Supervisors, mayors and school board members in the county, who oversee the assessor’s budget. Baier said the examining board has three people representing those groups, and they receive a list of assessor candidates from the Iowa Department of Revenue.
“The examining board has 15 days in order to go through that list, interview (candidates) and if they identify a candidate, recommend it to the conference board,” Baier said.
After the recommendation is made, the conference board has seven days to approve the recommendation or ask the examining board to go through the process again. Baier was hopeful the process could be completed by early or mid-June.
Baier said the clock starts after the assessor submits a resignation letter, and Nelson submitted her letter last Friday. Sunderman approved retaining the current assessor’s office staff.
Nelson said Thursday that there is a shortage of assessors, and Baier said it feels like “musical chairs” because when one person leaves a job-like a person retiring, which was the case in Ames-another takes their place, which leaves another assessor position to fill.