ATLANTIC – A public hearing about changing the term length for the Atlantic Park Board from six to four years will be held during the Atlantic City Council meeting on June 16.
Atlantic Park Board President Stuart Dusenberry said the park board had discussed making the change two years ago, citing six years was a big commitment for one term. It could lead to burnout among members and discourage people from running for a seat.
“We made a decision when the next cycle of elections for the park board (happened) we were going to switch our terms from six years down to four years,” he said on Wednesday. “And the reason why, as far as being on a board for six years, it’s quite a commitment. Four years is pretty much the norm for a term for a board.”
Dusenberry said a public hearing will start the process.
Atlantic City Clerk Barb Barrick told the council Wednesday that park board members had asked what the procedure was to change the length of the terms, and she recommended waiting until the upcoming election to make changes.
“If we had done it (when it was first suggested), we would have had four park board members whose terms expired,” Barrick said. “So I suggested we wait until this election. They have one park board member whose term is up.”
The council approved holding the public hearing June 16.