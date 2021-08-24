ATLANTIC – Employees at Allen Place had some fun on Friday with a “Pie in the Face” fund-raiser.
They decided to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association by offering people a chance to purchase a ticket, and place that ticket into a plastic container which corresponded to an employee. The three employees with the most tickets got a pie thrown in their face on Friday afternoon.
Employees stood in a line holding their containers on Friday outside of the facility to reveal who would get the pie in the face. The employees with the most tickets had “Oh, No!” written on the bottom of their containers, and the other ones had “Not Me!” written on the bottom of their containers. Tori Gibson, Judy Sandbothe and Melinda Hunnicut were chosen.
Afterwards, Gibson described the feeling of a pie in the face as “sticky.”
Gibson said $1,000 was raised for the Alzheimer’s Association.
“The Alzheimer's Association is very near and dear to my heart because my grandfather suffered from Alzheimer's,” Gibson said.
Employees said other fund-raisers for other causes will be held in the future.