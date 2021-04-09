Aubrey Stuart was named the winner in the Atlantic Park and Recreation Department’s Egg Event, in which participants decorate wooden eggs and they are displayed around Sunnyside Park for people drive by and view. People would then vote for their favorite egg, and Stuart’s egg received the most votes. Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen said they had 111 eggs decorated this year, and 156 votes.
