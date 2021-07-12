Iowa, we have issues with water. Over the last weeks before those wonderful droplets of water fell from the sky to quench the earth’s thirst, everyday one could read in the paper or hear on the radio how communities around us were issuing conservation measures. The water tables and aquifers were lowering and citizens were restricted from washing cars, watering lawns and implementing other water conservation plans.
It is scary to be on the verge of a drought. People who garden and farm know what dryness does to the crops and yet most all of us use water without thinking about the consequences of not having any. We take for granted our access to clean affordable water from the water companies that bring water to our homes. Most of us in Iowa have access to clean affordable water. Some of us have wells on our farms that makes water seem like an endless source. In my lifetime there have been very few times when water was scarce and extreme measures had to be taken to preserve it.
There are others who are not so lucky. The airwaves have been full of news about the heat dome that has been in the northwest an area that barely has to have air conditioning given the coolness of summers there. This year is different. Crops are disintegrating in the heat. Farm workers who work long hours for little pay have been adjusting their work schedules in order to get the fragile crops harvested.
Over the past few weeks I have been eating delicious Bing cherries. As I eat them I think of the farm worker who first touched this fruit, who climbed a tall ladder to the tree tops, who picked each individual cherry. Farm workers make it possible to eat vegetables and fruit that I cannot grow for myself and my family. With the heat and the lack of rainfall, farm workers are in grave danger, yet do we stop to think about how their lives are affected by extreme weather changes? Are they treated respectfully for the work they do? Are their working conditions such that we would be willing to do their job? Generally we just go about our lives eating what we can buy at the grocery store and not giving much thought about how the frutis and vegetables got there. We are a privileged people who rely on others to harvest the food we need to nourish our bodies.
This divergence brings me back to water. Our food system has come to rely on the arid areas of our country where heavy investment needs to happen in order to meet the demands of our food intake. Many of you have read about how the Colorado River is drying up, how Lake Mead is getting dangerously low and how climate change is a major factor. Our earth is in critical condition right now and lack of water is an issue where people are picking up arms to defend what they believe are their to this precious liquid.
There are things we can do to help alleviate our earth’s critical condition. We can be more resourceful when using water, take a shorter shower or don’t let the water run while brushing your teeth. Sure these are little things but if we all practiced water conservation, our world would be in better shape. No, our water conservation won’t help the west coast farm workers or farmers. They have to deal with that problem.
We are the ones that need to act. We are the ones that can change the course of our deteriorating planet. When we eat a piece of fruit or a vegetable or scarf down a hot dog or hamburger, let’s think about what it took to get that piece of food to your mouth.
Many of you already practice conservation. It would be interesting to start a community conversation about how we can work together so our natural resources will last into future generations. Last time I wrote I encouraged folks to write a letter to the editor about what recycling habits you have implemented in your lives. We could do the same with conserving our environment. It may not seem like a big deal, but any little thing we do when multiplied by others, will eventually make an impact.