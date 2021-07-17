ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors plan to review ideas on how funds from the American Rescue Act can be used during its meeting next week and asked department heads to submit a letter with ideas for uses in their departments.
Adair County is expected to receive approximately $1.34 million in American Rescue Act funds, which are federal funds designed to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments.
Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg said county officials have to have a plan for the funds by 2024, and it needs to be used by 2026. She said the money will come in two payments- 50% this year, and 50% next year, and thought Adair County would get its first payment next week. Funds that aren’t spent have to be returned to the federal government.
Chairman Steve Shelley said the county could have lost money during the pandemic since it was unable to hold the Adair County Fair, and have the Adair County Historical Building and Henry A Wallace Country Life Center open. Board Member Jodie Hoadley suggested discussing the topic next week as she had some ideas after attending a recent emergency management meeting.
“I think we need to discuss the whole amount, where it’s going and how we feel about it,” she said.