AUDUBON – The Audubon County Supervisors are expected to meet on Tuesday with a steering committee focusing on how to use funds from the American Rescue Act, according to Board Chairman Rick Thompson.
Thompson hopes after that meeting to “have some more concrete ideas on what we’re going to do with the funding.”
Thompson said the county was expected to receive about $1 million.
The funds are from the federal government and designed to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments.