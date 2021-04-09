ATLANTIC – Over 70 people turned out for a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the types of recreation activities they would like to see in and around Atlantic with suggestions ranging from an interactive children’s museum to an indoor pickleball court and an activities area for seniors during the day and teens at night.
YMCA Executive Director Dan Haynes said a similar meeting led to the YMCA facility and the Ann Wickman Child Development Center being built, and officials wanted to see if there was interest in adding more amenities to the area, which would keep Atlanitc thriving.
Haynes presented several ideas from YMCA staff and board members that included an interactive museum for children, young child play spaces, a smash park -which includes activities including pickleball, shuffleboard, bags, putt-putt, ping pong, yoga, billard, darts and arcade games along with a lounge area, indoor and outdoor patio space, meditation room and inspiration room. Another idea was having a retractable dome, which could be put over a swimming pool or tennis court and opened or closed depending on the weather. Haynes said that there were parts of the current YMCA building, including the back parking lot, that could be used for some of the projects.
A wide range of ideas were offered from the public, including a space where parents could socialize while their children play, an indoor pickleball court, a dirt track for motorcycles, more restaurant options and more trails.
Another suggestion was having a “steak night,” in which people would bring their own meat to be cooked, along with live music and dancing. A Kimballton resident who works in Atlantic said she would like someone to offer activities that could be set up and held on a monthly basis in the surrounding towns.
Haynes asked the public to fill out surveys indicating what ideas were the most important, and if they would be willing to be on a committee to help with the next steps on the project. He briefly touched different ways to pay for projects, including grants, donations, a bond issue, property taxes or some combination.
Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones said whatever type of project is completed, it needs to be one that excites people, and he used a splash pad as an example.
“If we’re going to do a splash pad, we want it to be ‘wow,’” he said. “We want people to say ‘Atlantic has the best splash pad in Iowa.’”
Cass County Health System CEO Brett Altman, who spoke at the event, said he is already able to sell Atlantic on prospective employees because of many amenities, including two golf courses, a disc golf course, proximity to the interstate, just an hour away from two major cities, a great airport, a great county fair and sites like the Hitchcock House. He said at a recent meeting he asked how many people had been to Atlantic, and over 80 percent said they hadn’t been here.
“Cass County is the best kept secret in Iowa,” he said.
Atlantic Park and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen said park staff continues to make improvements in all parks, and work to offer amenities that are found in bigger cities. Cass County Naturalist Lora Kanning said they continue to look for guidance from the public on what they would like to see when it comes to recreation, and learned from one survey that a map of all the trails is needed. One is now available online at casscountyia.gov, at the Atlantic Chamber or area libraries.
Nishna Valley Trails President Dave Chase said on Thursday the group helped sponsor an outdoor recreation survey, which included questions regarding trails. That survey is “wrapping up,” Chase said, and they await the results to see what respondents had to say about the trails. He said they continue to investigate options to connect the T-Bone Trail to Atlantic.
“That’s an ongoing process,” Chase said.
Many in the crowd commented it was important to get the message out about what Atlantic has to offer as far as activities. At least a couple of people said they were unaware that the park department had equipment, including bikes and helmets, to use for free.