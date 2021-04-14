Federal Funds Could Be Used For Road Project in 2023

CASS COUNTY – Federal funds could be used to help pay for the resurfacing of County Road N28, according to Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken, a project that is part of the county’s construction plan for the next five years and is tentatively scheduled for 2023.
Wolken said he is starting to get requests to submit plans for projects that could qualify for federal money. This comes as the Biden Administration is proposing an infrastructure bill that includes $115 billion to repair and rebuild bridges, highways and roads, $100 billion to expand high-speed broadband, $100 billion to upgrade and build new schools and $100 to expand and improve power lines and shift to clean energy.
The bill has yet to be approved by Congress and is already facing objections from Republicans who say the bill is too broad and raises taxes too high.
Wolken said Cass County is already receiving federal funds for a bridge project on Boston Road near Highway 71. One condition with that project is that it needs to be “bundled,” so one contractor needs to work with multiple counties on two different projects. Last June, the Cass County Board of Supervisors approved plans for the Boston Road project, and earlier in 2020, they approved working with Guthrie County officials, who had a project with the same contractor. The bridge is expected to close on April 26 to start on that.
Wolken said the five year construction plan includes a number of bridge projects in the next two years. Wolken said the advantage to using federal funding is a county could use funds already budgeted for it for another project.
“A lot of Cass County bridges are medium size- less than 100 feet- and we usually budget about $700,000 per bridge. That’s kind of a general ballpark number,” he said.
The county’s 2022 budget includes a large increase in capital projects — jumping from $548,350 last year to over $4.9 million. In March, Cass County Board Chairman Steve Baier said the increase is due to more funding needed for bridge projects for the county, and said some of the money is state and federal flow through funds.
Wolken said the county is working on bridge projects and one on M-56 could be completed by the end of the day, and a bridge on Jasper Road is expected to close on April 19 so work can start on that project.