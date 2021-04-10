Prom activities for Atlantic students will be held tonight, which will include pre-prom activities at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club, followed by the Grand March, the dance and post prom activities.
The Grand March procession will begin at 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium. For those attending the Grand March, there will be a $5 admission charge per person, and masks will be required. There will be limited seating due to social-distancing guidelines and will be a first come, first served basis. The event will be live streamed at watchatalantic.com, and the link can be found on the Atlantic School’s Facebook Page or Twitter account.