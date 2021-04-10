Prom activities for Atlantic students will be held tonight, which will include pre-prom activities at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club, followed by the Grand March, the dance and post prom activities.

The Grand March procession will begin at 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium. For those attending the Grand March, there will be a $5 admission charge per person, and masks will be required. There will be limited seating due to social-distancing guidelines and will be a first come, first served basis. The event will be live streamed at watchatalantic.com, and the link can be found on the Atlantic School’s Facebook Page or Twitter account.

Tags

Trending Food Videos