ADAIR COUNTY – Signs recommending the wearing of masks in the Adair County Courthouse will stay up, while the Board of Supervisors will continue to meet in the courtroom as long as it is available to allow for more social distancing space.
Masks had been mandated for both staff and the public in the courthouse. Board members agreed the signs could stay up as long as the public was aware they were recommended, and not mandated.
Supervisor’s meetings are held in person, though the number of visitors is limited to 21 people. The meetings are also available via conference call.