ATLANTIC — Due to an error in the state budget software, the Atlantic City Council will have to reconsider approving the city’s 2022 budget it previously passed last month.
Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said the state budget software had neglected to include the time, date and location of the March 3 public hearing as required by law. The omission was caught by County Auditor Dale Sunderman who notified the city which then had to seek an extension from the state Department of Management — which has been granted.
A second public hearing was held on April 7 and the Council is expected to re-approve the budget on Wednesday night.
The 2022 budget will not include an increase in the property tax rate although the city is expected to raise $147,438 in additional property taxed due to an increase in valuations, $3,600 in “rental income.”
Additional expenses include $58,463 in labor costs, $40,000 in health insurance costs and around $25,000 in payroll taxes and liability insurance.
The overall budget will equal $$14,740,571 — a decrease of -18.25% or $3,289,610 less than the FY 2021 Budget of $18,030,774.
“The overall budget accomplishes key priorities of the Mayor and Council in funding for economic development, housing incentives, community beautification and additional amenities for the public,” Lund said. “The City is continuing to budget any excess cash growth beyond required minimums towards inevitable liabilities in specialized funds, moving them away from operating budgets to minimize future debt assumptions or operating reserve deficits.”
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall.