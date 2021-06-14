The Cass County Conservation Board offered people the chance to go fishing at Cold Springs Park on Saturday with their youth fishing derby. Prizes were awarded for most overall weight, heaviest single fish, longest single fish and shortest single fish. In the overall weight category, Tobin Juhl was first, Morrison Sandbothe was second and Traven Thomas was third. Dayton Thomas had the heaviest single fish, Morrison Sandbothe has the longest single fish and Christian Bullington had the shortest single fish. Weirich Welding donated trophies, and Cappel’s Ace Hardware, Scheels and Bass Pro Shops donated prizes for the derby.
