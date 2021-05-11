Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday that the state will no longer participate in the federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit program that state officials say is discouraging people from returning to work.
“Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs initially provided displaced Iowans with crucial assistance when the pandemic began,” Reynolds said. “But now that our businesses and schools have reopened, these payments are discouraging people from returning to work. Our unemployment rate is at 3.7 percent, vaccines are available to anyone who wants one, and we have more jobs available than unemployed people.”
The federal programs will end June 12, though state unemployment benefits will continue.
Under the federal program unemployed workers could receive up to $300 in additional benefits a week to individuals who lost their jobs due to the COVID -19 outbreak. It provided benefits to workers who didn’t qualify for normal state unemployment insurance including self-employed workers, independent contractors, those who didn't earn enough money at their prior jobs to get benefits, those at a heightened risk from COVID-19 and parents who don't have child care.
Several states have dropped the program with some saying that it has provided an incentive for the unemployed to not return to work. Reynolds said Tuesday that it was time to get back to work and that that “Iowa intends to lead the way.”
“Regular unemployment benefits will remain available, as they did before the pandemic, but it’s time for everyone who can to get back to work,” Gov. Reynolds continued. “This country needs to look to the future, and Iowa intends to lead the way.”
The week ending June 12, 2021 will be the last week that the following federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs will be available in Iowa:
Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)
Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC)
Additionally, effective June 13, 2021, Iowa will no longer waive employer charges for COVID-related unemployment insurance claims.