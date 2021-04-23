ATLANTIC - The Atlantic City Council agreed Wednesday to sell a lot at 211 W. 6th Street to Atlantic resident Jeff Pross for $1 who intends to build a house on the property.
The sale is part of the city’s housing incentive plan which allows residents to purchase property for $1 if they agree to build a home valued at least $100,000.
The plan was approved in 2019 and includes a $5,000 grant that can be used to purchase locally new appliances, furniture or other household items and a $10,000 incentive to assist veterans with the down payment.
Homeowners can also take advantage of the city’s tax abatement plan which provides a 100% abatement for five years if the property is located north of 14th Street or 100% off the first $75,000 of valuation if located south of 14th Street.
The city will hold a public hearing on the sale at its May 5th meeting.