CASS COUNTY – How to use funds from the American Rescue Act, has been a topic of discussion among government officials for months, and one idea — helping with child care in Cass County — came to the forefront when officials from area towns recently discussed their plans to open or expand child care facilities in their communities.
“We’ve got a loss of child care providers (due to the pandemic)- people that quit and haven’t come back,” Cass County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Baier said in July.
Baier said funds — an estimated $2.4 million in Cass County — can be used for child care infrastructure costs, but not for operational costs.
Officials in Griswold hope to build a child care facility near the Griswold School after a survey showed that 64 people would be willing to use a local child care facility if available. Jared Wyman, representing the child care group in Griswold, said prior to COVID, they estimated the building cost would be approximately $1 million, but that number is likely closer to $2 million now, and the group is in the process of raising funds for it.
Officials in the Massena area are working with the CAM School District to offer space for child care after learning from a survey that 20 people would be willing to use a local child care facility as their primary caregiver, and another 20 people would use it as a backup plan for child care.
Jackson Bissell, a member of the Massena City Council and Massena Child Care Group, said school officials there are discussing facilities, and two options are popular with residents. One included remodeling the high school for seventh through 12th grade students, and remodeling the middle school for Pre-K through sixth grade students. The other one includes remodeling the high school for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students and remodeling the middle school for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students.
Bissell said when those options are narrowed down, they can determine where the space will be in the school. But then the group will be responsible for any remodeling of the space and operational cost. Bissell said prior to COVID, the group discussed sharing the director of the Anita Child Care Facility with the Massena facility.
Nishna Valley Family YMCA Executive Director Dan Haynes said YMCA officials currently oversee the Ann Wickman Center, and are in the process of remodeling one of the YMCA’s racquetball courts into a child development area with 21 spots. Haynes said adding that area would allow some of the children at the Wickman Center to move there for child care, and would open up 21 spots at the center for more children.
Haynes said the YMCA also has school age child care available, and is increasing the number of children they can have there from 45 to 101. That means additional sinks and a bathroom have to be added to the YMCA.
Baier said no decisions have been made on the funding, but said the Cass County Board of Supervisors acknowledged the importance of child care availability, especially when it comes to the labor force.
“There was some discussion along the lines of getting people to return to work,” Baier said. “Child care and being able to afford child care is a big factor in the equation when people are trying to decide (is a parent) going to go back to work. For some just having reliable child care to go to work is a real issue.”