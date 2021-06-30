City of Atlantic staff will start spaying for mosquitos Thursday and Friday mornings from 4 to 7 a.m. on July 1.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 47%
- Feels Like: 86°
- Heat Index: 86°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 84°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:49:54 AM
- Sunset: 08:57:34 PM
- Dew Point: 62°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 86F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 3mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 2mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 2mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 1mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 0mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 1mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic School Retirement
- One transported following two vehicle accident
- Fireworks not allowed in Audubon County due to burn ban
- Atlantic School Retirement
- Atlantic School Retirement
- Atlantic School Retirement
- AREA SOFTBALL LEADERS
- Fatal Motorcycle Accident Near Exira
- Accident on Interstate 29 blocking traffic
- PREP SOFTBALL: Markham's induction ceremony into AHS Softball Hall is today
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.