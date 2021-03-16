CASS COUNTY – The Emerald Ash Borer, a green beetle that is native to Asia and feeds on ash trees which can kill or weaken them, has been found in trees at the Cass County Outdoor and at Lake Anita State Park. Several ash trees are already being removed at Lake Anita, and ash trees at the Outdoor Classroom are likely to be removed in the future.
Cass County Conservation Director Micah Lee said last week the District Forester found evidence of it out some of the trees on the edge of the classroom and while no trees have been removed yet, there were plans to remove some near the shelter area to expand the parking area.
“We will start slowly (removing trees),” Lee said.
He wasn’t sure exactly how many trees would need to be removed, and he said new trees would be replanted, but there would be discussions with the Cass County Conservation Board and officials at the CAM School District on what types of trees they would replace them with and if they would like to have area of prairie at the classroom without trees. Teachers and students at the CAM School District will use the classroom for instruction.
Lee said trees native to Iowa would likely be replanted, and there would be several different kinds planted.
“This is where you get into these problems when you plant one species, and something like this comes along, then you lose every tree,” Lee said. “That’s why in everything we do we stress diversity.”
Lake Anita State Park Manager Josh Peach said while trees were being removed, the District Forester said ash trees in the park were showing signs of having Emerald Ash Borer last winter.
“Last winter, the DNR Forester came out and she said we were in early stages of having it,” Peach said. “We removed a few trees (then, and later) she said by this winter we needed to pretty much get the rest of them down. A tree that shouldn’t fall down or have a branch break off will tend to do that once they get infected. With all the campers we get out here, it’s just not worth the hazard of a branch falling on somebody or a camper.”
Peach said about 150 trees need to be removed, and they have already planted more. Like Lee, Peach said they are trying to get several different kinds of trees planted, such as oak and sycamore.
Trees that get infected have thinning and yellowing leaves, D-shaped holes in the bark or are losing bark. There are insecticides that can be put into the tree to save it, but the tree has to have good soil moisture and good soil compaction for the insecticide to get into the tree. Depending on what insecticide is used, treatments may have to be made on the tree more than once- possible every year to every two years, and the total cost depends on the size of the tree and how often the treatment has to be done.