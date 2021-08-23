ATLANTIC – Atlantic is being considered as a place across the country to put exercise equipment in parks, Atlantic Park and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen told the Atlantic Park Board.
Rasmussen said he was contacted by officials with the National Fitness Campaign, which is an “organization that is looking to add in exercise equipment to places around the nation.” He said after the meeting that officials thought Atlantic would be a good fit because they were recognized with the Healthy Hometown Designation in February of this year, and because of people’s work on the trail system around the county.
Rasmussen said officials said either a space in Sunnyside Park or Schildberg Recreation Area would work for the equipment, and it would cost to get the equipment, he said the organization offers grant funds. He also thought people would be willing to be a sponsor for the equipment as well.