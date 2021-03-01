ATLANTIC – Atlantic District Technology Director Roger Warne suggested to the Atlantic School Board Wednesday night that the district use Chromebooks for students in first through 12th grade and iPads for kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students for their technology needs in the future.
The district created a 1 to 1 initiative several years ago, in which ninth through 12th grade students would have a device to use for school work and after the COVID-19 pandemic, all students needed devices to use.
Warne proposed having Chromebooks for the majority of students for a couple of reasons- first the plan for the original devices was to use them for four years, and while the district has been able to use them for up to seven years, Warne said, now they require a lot of repairs. Second, Warne said the district has up to 14 different devices students use, and if a majority of the students have the same device, and they have a problem with it that can’t be fixed quickly, a similar device can be given to the student to use while the other one is being repaired.
The district has previously worked with companies that will purchase used devices, and Warne said he planned to continue to do that, so the district could get some money for the devices. He said seniors who may want to keep their device would have the opportunity to purchase it from the district as well.
Warne asked the board if he could start looking for costs for Chromebook licenses as that cost is likely to go up after April or May, and he would like to offer a lower cost to the board if possible sometime next month.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said approximately cost of the devices, licenses and covers would be approximately $634,000. He said the district has approximately $200,000 budgeted for technology, and there were some CARE Act funds that could be used too.