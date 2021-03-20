ANITA – A committee of residents in the CAM School District has been formed to discuss what facility projects may need to be done in the future, with its first meeting tentatively scheduled for next month.
School facilities have been a topic of discussion for the past couple of years when trying to determine if a certain facility project should be completed or what projects should have priority, which led to a facility study. Officials with the Alley Poyner Maccheitto Firm did a walk through of all the facilities in 2019, looking at accessibility, codes, safety, security, heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical systems as well as the learning environment and activity spaces. Overall, officials said the CAM High School and the CAM Athletic Facility were in the best shape when comparing all the district’s facilities. which also includes a CAM North Elementary in Anita and CAM South Elementary Middle School in Massena.
Before the COVID pandemic, meetings were held and CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said Thursday there are plans for more meetings, which could be in person or online.
The committee is made up of a cross section of residents throughout the district, and Croghan hopes when public meetings are held that people will voice their opinion.
“The committee is just a cross section of the community, with parents that have kids in school, some people that don’t have kids in school, some are business owners, some are landowners,” Croghan said. “And when we get the community meetings, we want as much participation as possible.”