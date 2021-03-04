DES MOINES - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds received a shot of the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine on live TV Wednesday in response to, what she called, “misleading” information about the effectiveness of the single dose vaccine.
“I wouldn’t ask Iowans to do anything that I’m not willing to do,” Reynolds said.
“This information is misleading and quite frankly, it’s irresponsible to position any vaccine as a less desirable option when it’s undergone the same rigorous clinical trials to test its safety and efficacy,” she says.
Dr. Patricia Winokur, executive dean of the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, joined Reynolds to defend the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's efficacy.
“People have gotten caught up on that 70% versus 90%, or whatever," Winokur said, referring to the efficacy rate at preventing all COVID-19 symptoms. "But remember, this vaccine, when you really look carefully at the data, it is exceptionally good at preventing severe disease and hospitalizations."
Reynolds calls the Johnson and Johnson vaccine a “game changer,” since it is a single dose shot which doesn’t require a booster several weeks later, as the others do. Plus, the J&J shots can be stored at routine refrigerated temperatures. It is part of the reason why the state will soon be receiving 100,000 doses in a week.
Also getting the shot were Reynold’s husband, Kevin and interim Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia.