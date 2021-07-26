ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Personnel and Finance Committee will consider a proposal during its next meeting from a company that helps recruit businesses to towns, and offers data on how people in a specific town are interacting with businesses. The cost to work with the company is $40,000.
Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said city officials get a lot of proposals like this, but after meeting with officials from Retail Coach online, he, Atlantic Chamber Executive Director Bailey Smith and Cass/Atlantic Development Executive Director Jennifer McEntaffer agreed it would be worthwhile to have city officials look at the proposal.
Lund said the company collects demographic data and information about existing businesses for a town, and uses that information to find a business that would fit well there. They pitch the idea of opening a business there. He said, “80 percent of cities that contract with them in the first year have at least one new retail business in town.” Carroll and Pella are two cities that have worked with the company, and Lund said, “Carroll had nothing but good things to say about them.”
Lund said when he told committee members they may be considering the proposal at a future meeting, “they did seem quite interested.”