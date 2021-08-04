Produce in the Park is a great place to eat locally and learn about eating seasonally. Eating seasonally means adjusting our diets and dinner plans to use what’s ripe at the moment, and green beans and tomatoes are great this time of year. This week, free taste tests of green beans and free samples of a recipe featuring green beans will be handed out at the market by Guest Chef and Grow Another Row Cass County Coordinator Claire Smith.
Claire will also be sharing information on new volunteer opportunities with Grow Another Row Cass County. Now that we are in peak produce season, Claire is looking for volunteers to help harvest surplus green beans and other produce from area farms (a process also known as gleaning). The gleaned produce will then be donated to local food pantries and other distribution points in the area. Gleaning is a great opportunity to learn more about growing local food, and can be a fun group volunteer activity for local organizations, businesses, or youth groups. Contact Grow Another Row Coordinator Claire Smith at claires2@iastate.edu or 712-243-1132 or come talk with her at Produce in the Park August 5 for more information on how you can help get fresh, local produce to Cass County area food pantries.
The August 5 $15 Park Pack’s theme is Italian Food because tomatoes are now ready! The pack will include ingredients and recipes for homemade tomato sauce, bruschetta (a tomato, basil, garlic spread served over grilled bread), and parmesan green beans. For an additional $15, shoppers can add local meat to their tomato sauce recipe and pick up two pounds of sausage from Brun Ko Farm. Park Packs can be pre-ordered from Brun Ko Farm at www.brunkofarm.com or purchased from Brun Ko Farm at the market as supplies last. Erickson Foods and Brun Ko Farm have teamed up to offer $15 Park Pack meal kits at every market this year. The kits include recipes and tips for how to prepare and store the week’s fresh produce.
Produce in the Park August 5 Highlights:
Produce in the Park is held every Thursday evening (4:30-6:30 PM) from June through the end of September in the Atlantic City Park.
Fresh Local Produce: Green beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet corn, okra, potatoes, zucchini, eggplant, beets, onions, kohlrabi, peppers, Aronia berries, and as always a few surprises!
Free produce samples for everyone: Green beans!
Guest Chef: Grow Another Row Cass County Coordinator Claire Smith will be serving up free samples of a recipe featuring green beans.
Italian Food Themed Park Packs by Erickson Foods and Brun Ko Farm: The August 5 $15 Park Pack will include ingredients for tomato sauce, parmesan green beans, and bruschetta. Two pounds of sausage can be added to the pack for an additional $15.
Growing Community Connections: The Atlantic Public Library and Grow Another Row are back at the park this week. Are you growing food? Sometimes a few plants can produce a lot more than we can handle, or something pops up and our plans to can or freeze are moved to the back burner. Grow Another Row has a solution for you: share your extra produce with others. Grow Another Row Cass County will be accepting produce donations at the park this Thursday, August 5.
Baked Goods: Kringle and Pastries from the Kringleman, sweet treats, including sugar-free desserts from Sue’s Country Garden.
More farm favorites: Granola, honey, meat, jams, jellies, and syrup.
Eat at the Market: Popcorn and fresh-squeezed lemonade from Atlas Atlantic Cinema, Burgers and hotdogs from the Knights of Columbus.
Crafts: Soaps, candles, lotions, earrings, and more.
Kids farmers market scavenger hunt
Entertainment: Sarah Selders live!
Various Payment Methods Accepted:
• SNAP EBT (also known as food stamps) accepted by all qualifying food vendors.
• Double Up Food Bucks accepted by all fresh produce vendors.
Produce in the Park 2021 August farmers markets are sponsored in part by Cass County Tourism, the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank & Trust, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
