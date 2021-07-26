CASS COUNTY – City and school elections will take place Nov. 2, but nomination papers for city and school board seats can start being filed on Aug. 23. The last day to file papers is Sept. 16. Nomination papers for city council seats should be filed from with the county auditor, and nomination papers for school board seats should be filed with the school board secretary.
The process for filing city nomination papers is as follows:
Obtain an original nomination paper and candidate’s guide from the city clerk, county auditor or online from the Iowa Secretary of State (www.sos.iowa.gov); Obtain the nomination signatures of the required number of eligible electors of the city or ward, as the case may be. The minimum number of signatures required is 10 for all positions except those positions in Atlantic. Atlantic votes under the Runoff provision and the minimum signature requirement on nomination petitions is determined by number of persons who voted for a specific position/office in the last city election in which that position was on the ballot: Mayor-22 signatures; Council At Large- 21 signatures; Council Ward 2 and Ward 5 -10 signatures; and Park and Recreation- 21 signatures. A person may sign nomination petitions for more than one candidate for the same office/position.; Attach a notarized affidavit acknowledging the candidate’s eligibility; File the petition with the County Auditor prior to 5 p.m. on Sept. 16.
In Cass County, the following offices will appear on the ballots for the respective cities on Nov. 2: Anita- Three at Large Council seats (four year terms)Incumbents: appointee Simon Jensen, Ben Daughenbaugh and Tim Wheelock; Mayor (remainder four year term ending 2023); Incumbent: appointee John Knutson; One at Large Council seat (remainder four year term ending 2023) Incumbent: appointee Mark Harris;
Atlantic- Mayor (four year term) Incumbent: David Jones; Council Ward 2 (4 year term) Incumbent: Kathy Somers; Council Ward 5 (four year term) Council At Large (four year term) Incumbent: Gerald Brink; One Atlantic Parks & Recreation Board (four year term – term begins Nov. 16) Incumbent: Stuart Dusenberry
Cumberland- Mayor (two year term) Incumbent: Nancy Virginia Coughlin; Three At Large Council (four year term) Incumbents: Darrin Hardisty, Michael Martin and Mike Hill;
Griswold- Mayor (four year term) Incumbent: Brad Rhine; Two At Large Council (four year term) Incumbents: Julianne Adams and Carol Preston;
Lewis- Two At Large Council (four year term) Incumbents: appointee Mary Neece and Ryan Archibald; One at Large Council seat (remainder four year term ending 2023) Incumbent: appointee Teresa Comer;
Marne- Two At Large Council (four year term) Incumbents: Angela Redler and Aaron Williams;
Massena- Mayor (two year term) Incumbent: Phil Przychodzin; Two At Large Council (four year term) Incumbents: Jackson Bissell and Douglas Venteicher
Wiota- Mayor (two year term) Incumbent: Ford Lillard; Three At Large Council (four year term) Incumbents: Jeff Lillard, Charles Bechtold and Lamar Spies.
Election information for school board seats, including the candidate nomination papers, is available online at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, from the local school board secretary’s offices and from the county auditor’s office. Check with your local school board secretary for local school board director district boundaries.
In Cass County the following offices will appear on the ballots for the respective school districts on Nov. 2: Atlantic Community School District-Two At Large local directors (Minimum of 50 signatures for nomination) Incumbents: Kristy Pellett Atlantic and Joshua McLaren Atlantic;
CAM Community School District- One At Large local director (Minimum of 21 signatures for nomination) Incumbent: Nick Kauffman Adair; One North District local director (Minimum of 21 signatures for nomination) Incumbent: Chuck Kinzie Anita; One South District local director (Minimum of 21 signatures for nomination) Incumbent: Gary Dinkla Massena;
Griswold Community School District- One District 3 local director (Minimum of 10 signatures for nomination) Incumbent: Scott Peterson Griswold; One District 4 local director (Minimum of 10 signatures for nomination) Incumbent: Donald K. Smith Griswold; Two At Large local director (Minimum of 24 signatures for nomination) Incumbents: Aaron Houser Griswold and Robert D. Peterson Griswold