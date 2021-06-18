CASS COUNTY – Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon said he hadn’t received any reports of damage around the county following the thunderstorms that came through western Iowa Wednesday night. However, areas north of Cass County, including Audubon and Carroll, had wind damage.
According to the National Weather Service, the storms started in northwest Iowa, and at 10 p.m., a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Audubon and Guthrie Counties. Just 30 minutes later, those same counties were in a severe thunderstorm warning.
In Templeton, wind caused branches to snap off of trees and a flag pole to blow over. A tree was knocked over and blocked traffic on Highway 141, and wind gusts in the Carroll area were said to reach 60 miles per hour.