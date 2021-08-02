MASSENA – A poll taken during a CAM Facility meeting held near the end of July at the middle school in Massena showed two options were popular among residents regarding the best way to update the district’s facilities. Those included remodeling the high school for seventh through 12th grade students, and remodeling the middle school for Pre-K through sixth grade students and remodeling the high school for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students and remodeling the middle school for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students. Since the poll was so evenly divided, another meeting will be held to help narrow the choice to one.
District officials have been holding a number of community meetings since last year discussing the district’s facilities following a facilities study in 2019. The school board decided to do the study to help determine what projects should be done and prioritize when they should be done. That lead to staff from the architecture firm — Alley Poyner Maccheitto — to offer facility improvement ideas, ranging from updating all buildings in the district; adding an addition to the high school for junior high and elementary schools and adding a junior high to high school and moving all elementary students to the middle school in Massena.
The first option is estimated to cost between $20.9 to $33.9 million and the second option is estimated to cost between $20.9 to $34.3 million.