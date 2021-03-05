Investigators have charged a Dow City woman with First-Degree murder after allegedly shooting her live-in boyfriend following and argument.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Beth Gusman, 44, shot Jeremy Frank, 46, at least once after an argument at his place of work in Denison earlier in the day on Feb. 21. According to the report, the two argued at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21. After the argument she told police she went home and armed herself with a handgun and waited for Frank to arrive.
The report states Frank arrived home at around 8 p.m. and Guzman told investigators that he immediately began yelling. When he reached the bedroom she started shooting and continued to shoot at him while he tried to exit the home.
Frank was able to make it to his vehicle and drive a short distance away from the residence before succumbing to his injuries. Guzman said she hid the gun and shell casing and admitted altering the crime scene in an attempt to conceal it.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous tip at around 9:15 that night about the welfare of a friend. When deputies arrived at 504 East Fulton in Dow City, they discovered Frank who was unresponsive and bleeding.
The Dow City Ambulance and EMS were notified, and Frank was transported to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison where he was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound.
An autopsy is pending at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.Guzman has been charged with First-Degree Murder and the investigation is ongoing by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the Crawford County Attorney’s Office. Assisting with the incident include the Denison Police Department, Dow City EMS and Crawford County Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details are being released at this time.