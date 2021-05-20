The issues of how the landfill was forced into the recyling and other recent decisions go back at least 10 years and involve a complicated web of DNR regulations, finances and history. Board member Kathy Somers recently outlined those issues and how they affected the decisions the board made. Below is her explanation of the history behind the decision.
- In 2010, the landfill used a balefill system. Trash was balled into bundles and hauled to a cell on top of the hill. Before a cell was going to get full, a new cell had to be engineered in accordance with DNR regulations and constructed, which was very expensive.
- The landfill owned enough land that was already permitted for landfill use to last 30 more years. The landfill board recognized that in order to stay in business, we would eventually need to purchase additional land, at whatever price the neighbors demanded, or the landfill would have to close when the permitted space was full.
- In 2010, recycling was a money-making effort for the landfill. Product was brought to bins in the cities and a landfill employee drove a landfill-owned truck to each city to haul the recyclables back to the landfill. The products were sold (eventually to China) at a very nice profit that covered the expense of the employee, the truck, the containers, the fuel and the effort to sort the contaminated cardboard, etc.
- Around 2013, the landfill’s finances were running into problems, so the tipping charge was raised to the highest in the state of Iowa.
- Cass County residents are not allowed to take their trash to other landfills according to DNR regulations. With that in mind, the landfill board determined that we cannot continue to raise tipping rates to the point that our residents are tempted to break the law and go to other landfills in order to avoid paying even higher tipping rates.
- About five years ago, we learned the landfill was going to need to take corrective measures to correct groundwater contamination from the old 1970’s area, and it would cost approximately a million dollars. The DNR was willing to test wells for about five years to confirm the landfill was causing the contamination before enforcing the corrective measures, so we immediately started looking into ways to be able to handle the new financial burden.
- At that time, the landfill did a 10 year financial analysis to help find out how we could pay for the corrective measures. During the analysis, it was discovered that the landfill was likely to go broke at about the eight or nine year mark.
- Studies were done by the landfill’s engineers to help us find a way to stay financially afloat.
- The best option was to impose a per capita tax on all citizens of the county, which was allowed in the landfill’s 28E agreement. That was to keep the landfill’s finances in the positive for the long term.
- While looking at options on becoming a transfer station, we learned that there would be a closure and post-closure account that must be funded in the millions of dollars range to care for any future DNR issues that might pop up for at least 30 years. That put an immediate stop to ideas about closing the landfill as we did not have a way to fund that amount of money at the time.
- The best financial solution was to impose a per capita tax on each of the 28E members (cities & county), which was allowed in the landfill’s 28E agreement. That was to keep the landfill’s finances in the positive for the long term.
- While looking for ways for cities to pay their per capita contribution, the possibility of selling the landfill came up. During those conversations, we learned that the State has a revolving loan fund that could pay the closure/post closure amount, meaning that a transfer station option was back on the table for consideration.
- The board did not want to sell our landfill to a private entity that could do whatever they wanted with our rates, etc., but did decide to become a transfer station after the engineers helped the board through a lot of financial analysis. We have been in the process of making that transition for about two years now and the target date to change is January, 2022 (that may change, of course).
- The landfill has a leachate pond that collects liquids that drain from the cells. Water can evaporate from the pond, but if we have a rainy year, and it gets close to overflowing, the leachate has to be hauled to a water treatment plant. Atlantic was able to accomodate the leachate in their water treatment facility until Atlantic agreed to take Mahle Engine Components waste water. The wastewater treatment plant was only allowed to have a certain number of certain types of metals in their system, and Mahle’s waste water took all the available percentages so the landfill had to find another facility to haul our leachate to. Corning was willing to take it, but the cost to haul that much further was extremely high. That added to the landfill’s financial strain.
- The engineers discovered that our baling system was great at keeping the trash inside the cells of the landfill (we had the cleanest-looking landfill I’ve ever seen), but the bales were leaving gaps between each other so airspace was being wasted. In a landfill, air space is money. In order to regain some of the space, the staff started to un-bale some of the trash and stuff it into the gaps and save money. That worked well (but it does allow trash to blow away, even with trash collecting fenses in place).
- A few years ago, the recycling products were no longer selling easily, and the landfill had to start stockpiling them rather than get rid of them for a length of time. Additionally, the price was dropping. We heard that there were entire warehouses around the country full of cardboard and other recyclable products that could not be sold. China slowed, and basically quit, buying our recyclables, and the US is not set up to use recycled products very well so we don’t have markets to buy them here. The landfill was still able to break even on them though.
- A resident of Anita fell and broke his ankle while attempting to put something in a recycling bin on Anita’s city-owned property, and the resident sued the city, and won. That did nothing to help the recycling cause for keeping bins in the towns.
- About nine months ago, Tim Snyder, Atlantic’s wastewater treatment plant manager, who had been working with the DNR, Mahle and the landfill to find a way to resolve the limits that prevented Atlantic from taking the leachate, learned Atlantic could accept the landfill’s leachate again so we were able to start saving money on the hauling expense again.
- About six months ago, we learned the DNR determined the groundwater contamination they had been monitoring all this time was naturally occurring so the landfill was not going to have to spend a million dollars to take corrective measures.
- Everything seemed to be going fine financially, and I was starting to wonder if the per capita tax could eventually be eliminated, until our engineers announced we had a new financial problem: even with the transfer station starting soon, charging the state’s highest tipping fees, and the per capita contribution of each member of the 28E, and the big financial savings of not hauling leachate to Corning, or having to pay for corrective measures, the landfill was going to be in the red within about seven or eight years. The board was shocked.
- We made all these changes in order to avoid that, but it was still going to happen because recycling was now costing the landfill money rather than breaking even, and there are no new markets opening up anytime soon.
- The landfill is required to provide recycling service by the DNR, but our landfill cannot afford to lose money doing it, unless 1) we raise the per capita contribution of each city and the county, 2) raise the tipping fees even higher than they already are, 3) convert sanitation from a private pick-up system to a public system (which Atlantic has discussed a few different times but met a lot of resistance to in the past), 4) stop the expense related to providing the service, which mean stop driving a truck to pick up the recycle bins and instead have residents bring the recycling to the landfill themselves.
- The board decided to have residents bring their recyclables to the landfill starting in April.
- The result in the month we have already had the recycling bins at the landfill has been very good. 1) Citizens ARE bringing their recycling to the landfill, 2) Landfill staff can monitor the bins and make sure the right products are going in the right bins, 3) the recyclables are not as contaminated, and much easier to sort, 4) When the bins are full, staff can swap them before people start leaving a mess on the ground, 5) no city is going to be sued for a landfill purpose if someone gets hurt while trying to use a bin, 6) There is no expense in providing the service, 7) because the product is cleaner, and not as contaminated as it was without observation, it can be sold instead of dumped into the landfill, which is what happened to contaminated products.