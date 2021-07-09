ANITA – The City of Anita received a $8,500 grant from the DNR Derelict Building Grant Program to help remove asbestos from a dilapidated church at 312 Chestnut Street.
The DNR Derelict Building Grant Program has awarded grants to nine small, rural Iowa communities to help deconstruct or renovate abandoned structures, remove asbestos, and limit construction and demolition materials going to the landfill.
City Clerk Kaitlin Hodges said the grant funds will cover 100 percent of the project, and she hopes the city can apply for other grants, starting next February, to help with costs to tear down the church. She said the goal is to tear it down.
“The foundation is falling down, and it’s just not in good shape at all,” she said.
She said the company that is removing the asbestos is expected to start in the next couple of weeks, and it needs to be completed by Sept. 10.