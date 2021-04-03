ATLANTIC – Cass County Public Health is now scheduling vaccine appointments for all adults. Anyone 16 or older is eligible beginning on April 5.
Anyone in the area that would like to be vaccinated is encouraged to sign up immediately. To sign up, complete the form at casshealth.org/covidvaccine or call (712) 243-3250 and press 7.
It will take time to vaccinate everyone eligible. Cass County Public Health continues to receive approximately 300 doses per week, and they will schedule appointments as they have doses available.
It’s critical to continue practicing the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Vaccinated Iowans should continue these precautions as we are still learning whether getting a vaccine will prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to other people, even if you don’t get sick yourself.
• Wear a mask or face covering
• Practice social distancing with those outside your household
• Clean your hands frequently with soap and water
• Stay home if you feel sick
• Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19
• Get a COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible
More information about coronavirus in Iowa can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.