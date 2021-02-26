ATLANTIC – Atlantic continues to have staff and students who test positive for COVID-19, but Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber says numbers continue to be low.
Barber said the safety plan that the school has — and the fact that several teachers have been vaccinated — is the reason for the low numbers.
“We continue to have some positive cases, but due to our health and safety plan, our quarantine numbers remain relatively low,” Barber said. “ All of our staff has had an opportunity to get vaccinated, with the major of those who have chosen to get vaccinated receiving one shot in February. Starting in early March many of these individuals will receive a second vaccination.”
During the week of Jan. 28, one staff member tested positive, but no students did. One staff member had to be quarantined that week, along with 14 students.
During the week of Feb. 4, one staff member and one student tested positive, and one staff member and five students needed to be quarantined. Three staff members and seven students tested positive during the week of Feb. 11, and four staff members and 18 students had to be quarantined. No staff members tested positive during the week of Feb. 18, however, three students did. One staff member and eight students had to be quarantined that week. During the week of Feb. 25, two staff members and two students tested positive, and one staff member and eight students were quarantined.
Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) officials said since people have started getting vaccinated, quarantine guidelines have changed slightly. Those who have been vaccinated do not have to quarantine if they don’t have any symptoms.