ATLANTIC — Austin Farmer, the Project Director for Retail Coach, made his pitch Wednesday to the Atlantic City Council for why the city should hire his company to recruit and strengthen the retail business in the community.
Farmer, meeting remotely via Zoom, outlined the company’s extensive data collection system, philosophy and plan for building the business base in Atlantic. That plan includes, among other things, collecting cell phone data to track where Atlantic shoppers are coming from and where Atlantic residents travel outside of the community to shop.
That information, Farmer said, allows his company to narrow the field to appropriate businesses that have the best chance of success in the community. The company also uses the data to work with existing businesses to help them fine-tune their inventory to provide the kind of merchandise currently unavailable.
Most companies rely on computer generated reports to track market areas, cell phone date, he said “paints a much better picture.”
The company is currently working with several Iowa communities including Fort Dodge and Carroll where they have reportedly successfully recruited three new businesses. Nation-wide the company currently has 120 ongoing projects under the management of 11 employees. But he said representatives from the company would visit Atlantic at least twice to get a better feel for the community and then meet with local officials remotely at least once a week.
If the Council agrees to hire the company it will cost $40,000 with $5,000 being split between the Chamber and CADCO. The City’s share of the funding will come from Local Option Sales Tax (Progress) funds.
Councilmembers were generally supportive of the idea and will vote at the next Council meeting on whether or not to proceed. But some concerns were raised.
Councilperson Kathy Somers asked Farmer how the company planned to address the current workforce shortage that could end up dooming a prospective business before it gets off the ground.
“I am worried about the workforce shortage, who is going to work for them,” she asked, adding that in her job she regularly seeks employees from a wide geographical area and is “lucky to receive one application a month.”
Farmer acknowledged that it is an issue but felt retailers were finding ways to adapt whether it be getting by with fewer employees or relying more on automation. He added that with the pandemic winding down more people would begin seeking jobs.
Most councilmembers supported the idea and indicated they wanted to move ahead with the plan.
“My opinion is we ought to give it a try,” Councilman Gerald Brink said.
“If you don’t do anything you miss the boat on Atlantic gowing,” Councilman Dick Casady added.
The Council is expected to vote on the proposal at its next meeting.