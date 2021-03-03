Flu Cases Remain Low Around State

With most people focused on COVID-19, states and countries around the world are noticing one thing: fewer flu cases.
As of the week of Feb. 20, Iowa Department of Health officials said overall cases of the flu remain low around the state.
National statistics that look at the number of patients that visit health care providers with flu-like symptoms for each region of the country for an average percent of the population that are likely to do so, and in Iowa’s region that percentage is 1.7. However, the actual percentage, as of the week of Feb. 20, is .58 percent.
No long term care influenza outbreaks and influenza deaths were reported during the week of Feb. 20. The number of cases in the state this year is 15.
Flu viruses spread in tiny droplets from coughs, sneezes or talking, which land on the mouths or noses of people nearby. There is a slight risk of getting the flu if someone touches a surface that has the virus on it, and then touches their own mouth, nose or eyes.
Officials say that one reason for the reduction in cases are the mitigation efforts already in place fighting off the COVID-19 virus, such as mask wearing, social distancing and staying home when sick.
Cass County Hospital officials reported Tuesday that so far there have been no flu related hospitalizations at Cass County Health System.
“We have not had any patients hospitalized here with influenza, which is consistent with the statewide trend,” said Mitch Whiley, CCHS Laboratory Director.
Despite all that, officials with the Centers for Disease Control say activity can increase at any time, and there are people who are at more risk of getting the disease. Those include adults who are 65 years and older, children who are younger than 2 years old, those who suffer from asthma, neurological and neurodevelopmental conditions, blood disorders, chronic lung disease. endocrine disorders, heart disease, kidney diseases, liver disorders and metabolic disorders, people who have had a stroke, pregnant women and women who just recently had a baby and people who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
The best protection is to get a flu vaccine.
Pharmacist Colby Rueschenberg at Rex Pharmacy said last year they gave out 358 flu shot, and this year, they gave out 497. He wasn’t sure if more flu shots were given because of the coronavirus outbreak, but said many of his suppliers thought there could be more demand for the shots.