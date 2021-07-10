The Old Soldiers Reunion Queen Ceremony was one of the first event at the Old Soldiers Reunion Friday night in Griswold. Abby Tye received second runner up, Tessa Walkinshaw received first runner up and Grace Cook was chosen as 2021 Old Soldiers Reunion Queen. All the winners posed for photos following the short ceremony, along with 2020 Old Soldiers Reunion Queen Josie Mundorf. Candidates had to introduce themselves, and answer questions before the judges made the final determination. Pictured at top Mundorf and Cook, and pictured at bottom Walkinshaw, Cook and Tye.
jeffl
