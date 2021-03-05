ANITA – Residents in the CAM School District voted to approve the Revenue Purpose Statement Tuesday night with 170 yes votes and 12 no votes.
The statement asked residents to vote on how to use the state penny sales tax, and continue it through 2050.
The statement asked residents to vote to use the funds in a number of ways, including to acquire or install information technology infrastructure, to provide funds to build and furnish a new school building or buildings and additions, to remodel, reconstruct, repair, expand, improve and lease school buildings, to purchase and improve grounds, for demolition work, to furnish and equip district facilities, to establish and maintain public recreation places and playgrounds, to pay for general obligation bonds and for tax relief.
“We’re very pleased with the results,” CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said Wednesday afternoon. “ We appreciate all the support that people give the school district . This will give us another revenue source until 2050. We will be able to maintain buildings, technology and transportation from a sales tax revenue and not a property tax.”