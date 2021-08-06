CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Fire Department has received a grant of over $25,000 from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase equipment.
First responders nationwide are often the first to experience the effects of a crisis. As communities gradually recover from the pandemic, additional safety protocols and equipment needs have created new challenges for first responders on the front line.
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® continues to be a valuable resource to first responders throughout the country and has recently provided a $25,919 critical grant award to Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department. The funding will be applied toward the purchase of 10 sets of Innotex Energy bunker gear, which will be used to ensure greater lifesaving capabilities for first responders in the community.
“This equipment is so important to Cumberland as it will help us to serve our community in a more effective and efficient way and will provide a higher level of protection to firefighters of Cumberland,” said Jason Rouse, fire chief, Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department. “During these unique and difficult times, we’re so thankful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Council Bluffs.”
During the most recent grant cycle, the Foundation awarded 120 grants to public safety organizations nationwide. The 120 grants total nearly $2.5 million and were given to organizations in need of critical lifesaving equipment.
