ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved getting a backup internet system for the courthouse and the Secondary Roads department from U.S. Cellular.
Adair County Auditor Mindy Berg said employees aren’t able to do their job if internet is unavailable, so she said, “it was a good idea if we have one.”
Berg said the best option was a wireless connection from U.S. Cellular, which would cost $460 for installation per location. Then the county would be charged a $10 per month fee to have the service.
There would be an additional charge to the county if it needed to use the internet. Company officials estimate that based on two hours it would cost the county an extra $80 if both the Secondary Roads Department and courthouse employees used it.
Berg said she asked U.S. Cellular about the connection, “because a lot of people have Verizon, and they compared (the connection between) U.S. Cellular to Verizon at this exact location, and the connection was the same.”
Board Members agreed to get the system in case of an outage.
Berg also said the state agency that manages infrastructure is offering $9,500 grant funds for each city and county to be used to purchase laptops or web cameras needed due to the COVID pandemic. She said the benefit of getting laptops would be if county employees need to work from home or just to have a back up computer in case it is ever needed. Board members approved having Berg apply for funds, and then working with other department officials to see if they need laptops.