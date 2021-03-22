Tivoli Fest Tentatively Scheduled For 2021

ELK HORN — They are calling it “Tivoli Lite” this year.
The Committee for Tivoli Fest, the celebration held in Elk Horn and Kimballton during Memorial Day weekend, tentatively scheduled the event for 2021 with some minor changes from past years.
Instead of being held Friday, Saturday and Sunday -this year, it will be held on Friday night, May 28 and Saturday, May 29.
The committee decided to scale back the event for the safety of visitors and volunteers, saying “safety is at the forefront.”
Plans for the event are in the early stages and members say everything is tentative because they don’t know if circumstances will change.
“Things are very fluid right now, we’re trying to find out what we can do, and what we can’t do,” said Committee Member Lisa Riggs.
The committee is seeking volunteers to help with the event including working in the aebleskiver booth, helping with parade traffic, working at the Iowa Beer Tent or Information stand, and helping with fireworks and set up and tear down. Those interested should send a message on the Tivoli Fest Elk Horn Iowa Facebook page so members can contact them about different shifts available.