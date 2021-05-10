ATLANTIC – Rik Zortman, who runs paths of names and phases and ran Steele McLaren’s name on Friday, said his next goal is to run 24 names in 24 hours in the Iowa City area to raise $2,400 for children’s hospitals.
Zortman started running following the death of his 3-year-old son, Armstrong, who died of a cancerous brain tumor in 2009, and discovered he could use his phone’s GPS to map out a word or phase. After learning about McLaren’s story-that he suffered a brain injury following an accident last October and has since returned home- Zortman ran McLaren’s name around Atlantic, between Eighth and 10th Streets with Tony Miller late afternoon on Friday.
He said his goal is to think about the person he is running for, and to also make the name as readable as possible.
“When I first start doing this, if I know their story, I have a vision in my head of who I’m running for,” he said “(But I also think) I just want the name to be as readable as possible (so sometimes I do) a light jog, and sometimes with diagonal letters, (I’m) walking. I want it to look as well as possible so people can see what I just ran.”
To honor the fact that Zortman’s son would have turned 16 this year, his next goal is to run 24 names in 24 hours, and hopes to raise $2,400 to donate to children’s hospitals. He plans to run in the Iowa City area, and start on June 20. People are welcome to run with him or suggest a name to run. More information can be found on his web site runforarmstrong.com