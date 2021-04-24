Adair County Supervisors Considering Solar Project Ordinance

ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on May 5 to discuss an ordinance that would place restrictions on where commercial solar farms can place solar panels following concerns raised by residents earlier this year.
In March, two residents approached the board with their concerns after several rural residents received letters from National Land Realty inquiring about purchasing property from them for the installation of a solar project for MidAmerican Energy.
MidAmerican Energy officials have said the company is working on a 24-megawatt project that would be located within a portion of the land where the Arbor Hill wind farm is located. Construction is expected to start this summer and be completed by the end of the year.
Residents were concerned that without regulations in place it, and similar projects, could “over-saturate the area,” — similar to what they think wind turbines did in 2018.
Curt Beane said he didn’t want the project to cause issues with the land and property owners while Joanie Finck wanted the board to determine what the long term impacts would be on the county and what would happen when the panels become obsolete.
Adair County Board Chairman Steve Shelley said the proposed ordinance prohibits industrial solar panels 1,000 feet from an occupied house and 50 feet from the road.
In 2018, several residents voiced similar concerns over wind turbines, including noise, flickering light from their blades and what would happen when they are decommissioned. There are approximately 66 wind farms in Adair County. The company also has wind farms that cover multiple counties that include Adair, Cass, Adams and Union. There are seven wind farms in northern Cass and Adair Counties, and 10 wind farms in southern Cass County, southern Adair County and northern Adams County. There are also 34 wind farms in southern Adair County, north western Adams County and southeastern Union County.
There will be a public meeting on May 5 at 7 a.m. to discuss the issue and possibly take action on the ordinance, and Shelley said that so far less than 1 percent of county residents have commented on the issue.
“We haven’t heard from 74 people which would be 1 percent,” he said.