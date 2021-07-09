ATLANTIC - Atlantic city officials have reached out to J&M Displays Inc., the company that conducted the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show, Friday seeking confirmation that the city received all the fireworks they paid for following complaints of the shortness of the show.
City Clerk Barb Barrick responded to an email request for feedback from the company and asked company officials about the issue.
“We have received many complaints that the show was extremely short (reports of 11-15 minutes). In addition, the Fire Chief noted that it didn’t look like the City received as much product as it had in the past.,” the email states. “I am requesting that you look into the matter to ensure that there was not discrepancy between what the City paid ($6,000) and what it was supposed to receive ($6,000 plus 8% for early payment). If the City did receive all of its product, would you please explain why the show took such a short time?”
Councilman Jim Behrens suggested Wednesday night that the problem may be with the way the fireworks were set off. In the past it was done manually but after receiving complaints that there was too much time between bursts, they have switched to a computer controlled system which shortens the time between bursts thus shortening the show.
The city contracts with J&M to put on the show which, according to the company presented “over 500” shows across the nation. It is unclear what action the city can take since the fireworks the city received no longer exist but the company acknowledges in its email to the city that there can be problems.
“Not everything goes perfectly but that is why we have product and service guarantees and satisfaction policies. Your comments will be noted and recorded for reference next year. Unfired product or other issues will be given an appropriate credit towards your 2022 show,” the email states.