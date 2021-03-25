CASS COUNTY – While other counties around the state are dealing with a short supply of gravel and an increase in its cost, Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken said Cass County is not.
Plymouth County is one just county in Iowa having issues with a shortage of gravel, and officials there said that has caused the price to increase to $7 to $7.50 per ton. That’s up from $4 to $4.50 per ton just five years ago.
Despite the jump in cost, Plymouth County officials said gravel is still the best material to use on rural roads because despite the increase in cost, overall it is still an economical material for counties to use, especially when compared to other road coverings.
“I don’t know if there’s another alternative,” Plymouth County Engineer Tom Rohde told Radio Iowa. To get the volume and the tons that we need on the roads, we are going to continue to try to find sources in the areas where we are currently getting the material.”
Wolken said he is not seeing any huge increase when it comes to the cost of gravel.
“We aren’t seeing a huge increase, there’s always increases in price every year, but we aren’t seeing anything out of the ordinary as far as a huge increase in price,” he said.
Cass County is also doing well when it comes to availability as they work with officials with Schildberg’s Construction company who have quarries around Atlantic. “This year we’re probably better than last year because we have two different quarries,” Wolken said.
Quarries in close proximity could save the county money as well since they don’t have the transportation cost other counties must contend with. Rohde said Plymouth County sometimes the cost to transport it is as much as the material itself.
Wolken said they budget $1 million per year for gravel and use about XXX tons per year.