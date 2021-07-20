Volunteers Needed For Cass County Fair Foodstand

CASS COUNTY – Preparations are underway for the Cass County Fair, and one of those is enlisting volunteers for the Fair Foodstand.
Liz Denney, who oversees the food stand, said volunteers are needed for shifts from July 29 to Aug. 2. Shifts that are still open include 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on all days, 1:30-4 p.m. on all days except July 30, 4-7:30 p.m. and 7:30-10:30 p.m. on all days.
With COVID cases rising, Denney said people should volunteer only if they feel well enough to do so, to protect themselves and others. While only one positive COVID test was reported in Cass County on July 1, as of July 13 that number has risen to 12.
She suggests showing up 10-15 minutes before their shift starts to get checked in and to get their assignment. Volunteers will receive a coupon for a foodstand meal, and it can be used anytime during the fair.
The foodstand is also in need of homemade pies, and they need to be two crust pies, fully baked. Cream pies can only be prepared on site. She said people can start dropping off their pies starting next Tuesday, July 27.
Denney believes this year the food stand will be quite busy since people are more comfortable getting out and being around crowds.
“We’re anticipating probably larger than normal crowds, since people are now feeling more comfortable getting out and doing things, and being able to socialize. So we’re expecting to be busy,” Denney said.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the food stand or interested in donating pies should contact Denney at casscofairfoodstand@gmail.com or 712-254-0561.