AMES — Atlantic resident Chase Gerald Mullenix has pled guilty to Assault With Intent To Commit Sexual Abuse following an incident that occured in 2019 in Story County.
Mullenix had been charged with Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree -Forcible Rape — but pled guilty to the lesser charge — an Aggravated Misdemeanor. According to the plea agreement, filed May 24, he will receive a two-year prison sentence that will be suspended and agree to complete “psychosexual” and mental health evaluations. He will also be required to pay an $855 fine as well as a $90 “sexual abuse surcharge” and court costs and be subject to the sex offender registry requirements He must not commit a new crime or violate the order for 10 years.
According to documents filed with the court, Mullenix admitted that on or about Oct. 3, 2019 he assaulted “H.B.” with the intent “to cause sexual abuse by touching her genitals” with his hand without her consent. The conduct was done without causing any injury, the document states.