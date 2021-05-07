ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors helped Roger and Michelle Poulsen celebrate 25 years of the Car Guys business and a new location at 1200 SW 7th Street in Atlantic during a ribbon cutting on Thursday.
Roger said he and partner Brian Kite started the business together 25 years ago, offering cars and parts and service, and eventually adding campers to their inventory. Roger said Kite passed away a few years ago, and Roger decided with only one “Car Guy” to move everything to one location to make the operation work smoother. They moved to the new location last June.
Roger said it was Brian’s idea to offer campers, which was challenging last year despite more people camping, but, he said, they struggled to get parts.
“Last year, without the hotels being open, everybody went to campers,” Roger said.
But he said the joke was “When the season started, we couldn’t get toilet paper, and by halfway through the season, we couldn’t get the toilet to put it in.”
One of the biggest problems was getting parts to fix appliances in campers, like refrigerators and air conditions. He said it’s a little better now, and they have been trying to stock up on parts for this upcoming season.